United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 30th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,671 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of United Bancshares Inc. OH worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bancshares Inc. OH alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.80. 563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from United Bancshares Inc. OH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Inc. OH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares Inc. OH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.