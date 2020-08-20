UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Receives $338.46 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.46.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $313.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $301.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,389,877,000 after acquiring an additional 246,766 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,937,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

