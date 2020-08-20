Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Short Interest Update

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the July 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMRX. Wedbush raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UMRX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 767,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 4.12. Unum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 96.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 451,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $1,136,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.