Upland Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,096 call options on the company. This is an increase of 901% compared to the average volume of 409 call options.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $335,373.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 549,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,754,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David May acquired 10,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,032.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,778 shares of company stock worth $1,486,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of UPLD stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 713,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

