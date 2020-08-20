Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch purchased 221,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,317,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $284,387.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock worth $438,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 128.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.79. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

