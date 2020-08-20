Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313,603 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $23,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,629,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after acquiring an additional 441,616 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,297,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,248,000 after acquiring an additional 695,199 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,907,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,744,000 after purchasing an additional 124,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.71. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

