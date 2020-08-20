Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.66. The company had a trading volume of 331,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average is $107.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

