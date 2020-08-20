Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Cut by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,717,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,525 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.77. 188,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,882. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

