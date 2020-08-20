Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.97. 3,551,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,882. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.