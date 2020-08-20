Verge Price Down 5% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $113.48 million and $2.91 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, SouthXchange and Bitfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00530450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002749 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,344,796,143 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Huobi, Bitbns, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Binance, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Bittrex, TradeOgre, BiteBTC, Upbit, Crex24, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

