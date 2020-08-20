Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

VZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 572,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,914,876. The firm has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

