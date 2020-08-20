Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.96. 540,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,914,876. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.