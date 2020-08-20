VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the July 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 571,879 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,778 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 294,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,246,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFA traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.47. 36,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,305. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.