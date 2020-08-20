Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 1,869.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,869.29 ($24.44).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($22.88) to GBX 1,700 ($22.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Victrex to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,320 ($30.33) to GBX 2,200 ($28.76) in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,690 ($22.09) to GBX 1,660 ($21.70) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.57) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,700 ($22.23)) on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of LON:VCT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,937 ($25.32). The stock had a trading volume of 142,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,177. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,645 ($21.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,574 ($33.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,926.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,029.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

