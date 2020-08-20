Vid (VI) Market Cap Tops $12.00 Million

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Vid has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. Vid has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00135076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.25 or 0.01755147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00194105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00150254 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,286,460 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

