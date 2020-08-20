Vinita Bali Acquires 1,200 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Stock

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Director Vinita Bali purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.99. 888,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,859. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.83. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,378,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,809,000 after purchasing an additional 142,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,810,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Bunge by 17.9% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,434,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,851,000 after purchasing an additional 369,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bunge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,548,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.