Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,838,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709,092. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.50. The firm has a market cap of $386.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

