Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.5% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,519,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720,311. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

