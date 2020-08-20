Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Trimmed by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,744 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $77,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Walmart by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after buying an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,674,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,778. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day moving average is $122.17.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

