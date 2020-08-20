Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.00. The company had a trading volume of 302,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,667,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.77. The stock has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.94, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.