Waltonchain (WTC) Price Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $46.33 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00005609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.78 or 0.03514460 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00058664 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,654,138 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi, DragonEX, Coinnest, COSS, Binance, Cobinhood, Allbit and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

