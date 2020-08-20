WAX (WAXP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.87 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, WAX has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $67.90 million and $2.87 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00135802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.79 or 0.01752189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00194489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00149749 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,693,038,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,296,775,765 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Tidex, Bibox, Kucoin, HitBTC, Huobi, Upbit, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bithumb, C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

