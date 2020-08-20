WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.29. 672,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,016. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.61. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

