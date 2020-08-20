Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Premium Brands (PBH)

Premium Brands (TSE: PBH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2020 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$100.00.

8/7/2020 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$96.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$97.00 to C$106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Premium Brands was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$97.00.

8/7/2020 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$115.00.

8/7/2020 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$106.00.

7/31/2020 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$95.00.

7/27/2020 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$97.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$91.00 to C$95.00.

7/23/2020 – Premium Brands was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/26/2020 – Premium Brands was given a new C$95.00 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE PBH traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$98.39. The company had a trading volume of 34,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,249. Premium Brands Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of C$62.79 and a 12 month high of C$102.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

