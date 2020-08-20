Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,802 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,651 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $953,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,167,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,880,000 after buying an additional 150,486 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 47.9% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 76,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 24,878 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,654,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,786,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

