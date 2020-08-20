Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GDO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

