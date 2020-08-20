Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has decreased its dividend by 33.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,105. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

