Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by 33.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EHI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 2,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,105. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

