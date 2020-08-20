Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has decreased its dividend payment by 18.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:HYI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 1,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,835. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $16.46.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

