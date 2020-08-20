Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has decreased its dividend by 18.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HYI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,835. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

