Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend by 31.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.04. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,401. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $9.77.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.