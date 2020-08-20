Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has decreased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DMO stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $22.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

