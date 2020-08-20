Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has decreased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
DMO stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $22.40.
Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
