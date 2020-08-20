Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MHF traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. 247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,224. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

