Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GFY)

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.
Shares of NYSE GFY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 1,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,526. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $17.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.
About Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd
