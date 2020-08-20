Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by 16.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 147,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,445. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

