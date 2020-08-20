Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has decreased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HIO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 147,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,445. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

