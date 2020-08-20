Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Westrock by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,306,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,738,000 after buying an additional 98,892 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 321.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,206,000 after buying an additional 6,023,194 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter worth $72,005,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Westrock by 0.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,860,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,630,000 after buying an additional 53,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,357,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,916,000 after buying an additional 63,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

WRK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. 1,330,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,385. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Westrock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Westrock will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

