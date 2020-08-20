Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 1.7% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.3% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.4% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 147,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,224,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,802,170. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

