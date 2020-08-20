Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $677,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,182,000 after purchasing an additional 271,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,868 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,096,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,229,000 after purchasing an additional 223,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,112. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.