Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 98.5% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 174.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,805 shares of company stock worth $10,522,043. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra increased their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

