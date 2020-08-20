Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust makes up about 2.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 42,756 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.43. 702,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,945. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

