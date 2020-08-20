Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. SYSCO accounts for about 2.7% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $57.93. 2,167,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,057. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.