Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.
In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:WWW traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 415,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.70.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.
Wolverine World Wide Company Profile
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
