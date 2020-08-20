Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 11.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 19.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Workday by 21.1% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $13,870,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY traded up $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $194.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,180. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $202.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.46.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $181.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.64.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

