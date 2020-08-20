Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. 27,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,330. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46. Wright Medical Group has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $62,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim Lanier sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $28,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,541 shares of company stock worth $462,749 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the first quarter worth about $69,708,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,722,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,643 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,367,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,454,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 66.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,043,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,721,000 after purchasing an additional 815,342 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

