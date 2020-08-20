Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.26. 33,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,353. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

