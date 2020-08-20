XDNA Price Hits $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, XDNA has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One XDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. XDNA has a market cap of $74,525.36 and $246.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XDNA alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000439 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001966 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

XDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 7,415,556 coins and its circulating supply is 7,415,367 coins. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XDNA Coin Trading

XDNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.