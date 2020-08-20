Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $112.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.32.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $2,206,255 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.