Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.85 Million

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will announce $429.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $454.00 million and the lowest is $385.60 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $426.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.69. 948,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,585. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 11.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,285,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,019,000 after acquiring an additional 541,991 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 73.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,470 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth about $52,033,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,829,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after acquiring an additional 171,480 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth about $41,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

