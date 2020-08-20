Zacks: Analysts Expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to Announce $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to announce earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Duke Energy reported earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. UBS Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.05. 111,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,272 shares of company stock worth $189,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,470 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 18,482.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 918,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,277,000 after purchasing an additional 913,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Duke Energy by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

